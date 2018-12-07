Amherst senior citizen tells police he was robbed in his garage

Amherst police Friday responded to a report of a robbery on Snyder Woods Court, according to the Amherst Police Department.

When officers arrived at 12:30 p.m., the 71-year-old victim told them that he had been robbed in his garage, police said.

Police described the suspect as a male, about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black and gray jacket and whose face was covered with a black mask. The suspect was not reported to have displayed a weapon, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Amherst police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the department at 689-1311.