Americana-folk legend John Prine to perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Americana troubadour John Prine is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. June 21 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.).

The sly folk singer will be taking the Theatre District stage to perform selections from his easygoing new record "The Tree of Forgiveness," his first collection of new original music since 2005's "Fair & Square." The album features contributions and guest appearances from Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Dan Auerbach.

Prine previewed a pair of new tracks earlier this year behind Bob Boilen's desk at the NPR studios for a wonderful installment of the Tiny Desk Concert series. Check it out below.

Advance tickets are $59.50-$99.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.