Allied Motion Technologies acquires TCI for $64 million

Allied Motion Technologies, an Amherst-based company which designs and makes precision motion control products, has acquired TCI for $64 million.

TCI has 165 employees and is based in Wisconsin. The company develops and makes products that resolve power quality and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion. TCI expects to generate revenues of about $45 million this year.

