Woman interrupts attempted break-in on West Side

A woman checking on a relative's West Side apartment on Wednesday told Buffalo police she came face to face with a man who was outside the apartment door trying to force his way into the dwelling.

The burglar forced his way into the Fourth Street apartment after she opened the door. The two got into a physical struggle and the burglar punched the victim in the mouth, according to a police report.

The victim told police the burglar threatened to kill her if she didn't let him into the apartment, on Fourth near Rosetta Petruzzi Way. He left the area in a blue car, either a Chevrolet Cruze or a Chevrolet Malibu, she told police.