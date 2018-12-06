WOLTZ, Joanne E.

WOLTZ, Joanne E. - Happy 60th Birthday, beautiful Joanne. You left so much material that we all can learn from. Just takes time and God's answered prayers. May 26, 2001, our sharing experience with the miracle of the sun, never to be totally comprehended. I now realize it was a gift to you and I was the witness as you continued to experience it, in part, quite a few times. An incredible gift. It's Christmas. Mary gives birth to Jesus, the Son of God. You said could it possibly be a response to your cleaning and wearing an heirloom Miraculous Medal from your great-grandfather, Jesus honoring his mother, or his touch for your constant devotion. A valid pondering. Forever missed and loved. Mom & your family