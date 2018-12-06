Wegmans adds curbside grocery pickup at another location

Wegmans has added curbside pickup at another store, 8270 Transit Road in Amherst.

Customers can order and pay for groceries through the Instacart app, set a time to pick them up, then pull up to a designated spot and wait as an employee loads the groceries into their car. Groceries can also be ordered online at Instacart.com. Customers will receive a phone number to call when they are within 10 minutes of the store.

The service is available on orders of $10 or more. Grocery prices are higher on the app than in the store, which covers the cost of the service. There are no other service fees.

Wegmans also offers grocery delivery through Instacart at certain stores. In addition to the higher in-app prices, the service adds a delivery fee of $3.99 and is available on orders of $35 or more.