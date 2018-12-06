The Weekend in WNY: SantaCon Buffalo, Kootsie Ball

Guess what? You can wear a Santa hat to eight of these 10 events, which comprise some of Western New York's best activities this weekend, without any concerns over appropriateness. Take advantage of this while you still can! Here is what's ahead.

1. SantaCon Buffalo, 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 along Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo. Cost is $10 in advance here or at VENU and D'Arcy McGee's on the day of the crawl. Donate a toy to the Boys & Girls Club and receive a gift from the event sponsors.

The annual SantaCon bar crawl is quite the spectacle. Whoever is in the business of crafting Santa Claus outfits must be thankful for this Chippewa event, as Santas of all shapes and sizes explore Soho, 67 West, Bottoms Up, Rec Room, Local and the Cowboy, plus the two registration sites, receiving free entry and drinks specials at each.

Look back at the slew of Santas from last year's crawl, and it seems like holiday onesies, Christmas pajamas and ugly sweaters are all welcome.

...

2. Kootsie Ball, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in Hotel @ the Lafayette (391 Washington St.). Cost is $90 in advance here or $100 at the door. Event organizers warn that the event will sell out in advance.

Buffalo's longest-running black-tie gala, to benefit Arts Services Initiative of WNY, has a strong history of compelling live-music lineups. (Not quite as strong as my ability to pack three hyphens in one sentence).

The Abruptors - a ska, soul, funk hybrid - leads the charge, but the depth of the bill is impressive: C.O. Jones, the Fredtown Stompers, Nerds Gone Wild, the Buffalo Brass Machine, as well as JJ Swing round out the entertainment across two of the Lafayette ballrooms.

...

3. JoAnn's Classical Christmas, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle). Tickets range from $40-$60 here for the morning coffee concert, then $36-$87 here for the Saturday evening performance.

Take one of two chances to revel in select works of Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and Bach in Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conductor JoAnn Falletta's Christmas program, which includes the "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's "Messiah" as well as a handful of Polish Christmas carols performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

Clarence native Charles Wetherbee has returned to the area to shine on the violin in Vivaldi's "Winter."

For those who want to take the day off from work on Friday, there's complimentary coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. Be warned: Tickets for both the Friday and Saturday performances sell fairly quickly.

...

4. Thin Man Christmas Street Party, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 492 Elmwood Ave. General admission is $15, with VIP tickets running for $60, here. Prices rise to $20 for GA, $70 for VIP at the door.

How many street parties can Elmwood Avenue brewery Thin Man throw in a year? They're up to three now, as the inaugural Christmas Street Party follows the Summer Solstice Music Festival and the well-attended Oktoberfest that shut down a small portion of Elmwood in front of the brewery-restaurant.

The Allen Degenerates (get it?) will slyly slide through 1970s covers, while Aircraft delivers its host of original tunes. What a nice blend! Attendees are encouraged to wear Santa suits, and the party tent will be heated.

[PHOTOS: Smiles at Thin Man's 2018 Oktoberfest street party]

...

5. Platter's Christmas Bash, noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in the Wurlitzer Building (908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda). Free to attend, although there's a small fee for the horse-drawn carriage rides.

Platter's Chocolate, one of the tenants in the Wurlitzer Building, goes hard during the holidays, with a 5K in late November and now a family-friendly Christmas Bash this Saturday.

Both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand - the first sighting of Mrs. Claus in our event preview lists (maybe she loves chocolate?) - as well as the Balloon Brothers, a magician named Nick and group of traveling carolers.

...

6. Hertel Holidays, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 along Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Free to attend.

Expect Hertel Avenue to bustle, especially between the Colvin and Parkside intersections, with Santa and Mrs. Claus pulling a night shift on Friday to greet families out and about. The Hertel strip approaches Elmwood in its prowess as a commercial area, and with its businesses staying open late on Fridays, it's a fine opportunity for a stroll.

Also Hertel-related is the NOBO Fest, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the North Park Community School No. 50, at 780 Parkside Ave., and features a plethora of holiday activities for kids.

...

7. Shop South Buffalo, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 - begins at the Buffalo Irish Center, closes with an party at Doc Sullivan's. Free to take part in the event.

From South Park Avenue to Abbott Road to Seneca Street, South Buffalo businesses will extend their hours and offer holiday discounts for the annual Shop South Buffalo, presented by South District council member Christopher P. Scanlon.

Christmas carols sung by Mount Mercy's Pure Magic will spark the festivities at the Buffalo Irish Center - then this slate of businesses will welcome shoppers throughout the evening.

Doc Sullivan's - known for its Smitty-style wings and adventurous burger specials - will boast a basket raffle; the winner of best-decorated business will be awarded there, too.

[Related: Bottle Rocket Beer Store opens in SoBo]

...

8. Holidays in the Elmwood Village, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at Elmwood and Bidwell; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the same location.

If you're big on Christmas tradition and holiday cheer, embrace the carol sing-a-long and tree lighting at Elmwood-Bidwell Friday, then take the family for a picture with Santa, for $10, on Saturday.

The reconstructed Elmwood Village Association, now with greater business representation, has been far more active and vocal the last three months, and that continues with another weekend of holiday festivities.

...

9. Ramp Global Missions Gala, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in Shea's Seneca (2182 Seneca St.). Tickets are $50 in advance here.

International Christian humanitarian organization Ramp Global Missions will raise money for the Mona House, Buffalo's first home for those escaping human trafficking, through a gala in reborn Shea's Seneca on Friday.

Live art, music, food, a live auction and more activities are among the highlights of this formal event.

...

10. Cocktails and Caroling, 12:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at establishments throughout the Village of Williamsville. A minimum $10 donation to the Food Bank of WNY is expected; see the full schedule here.

The Williamsville Business Association doesn't discriminate when it comes to caroling stops: Whether you jump in at Sorrentino's Spaghetti House, Lloyd Taco Factory or the Cabernet Cafe, among others, the holiday crawl/Food Bank benefit lets attendees experience a variety of venues, receiving discounts at each.

We can't imagine the carols will be particularly lucid by the time the gaggle arrives at the Irishman, but we expect plenty of exuberance.

...

Additional note: The Wizardfest Yule Ball at Duke's Bohemian Grove Bar, originally scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.

...

5 events to look forward to for next week

Jazzy Christmas at Hotel Henry

BPO's Holiday Pops at Kleinhans

Sidelines Holiday Party

Solstice Soiree at the Tabernacle

EXPO Market Holiday Party