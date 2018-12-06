The pitcher, the little girl and the dented Mustang: A Buffalo story goes national

CBS’ excellent storyteller Steve Hartman will be in Buffalo Friday to report a heartwarming On the Road story on a social media sensation that first got media attention last month in a Sean Kirst column.

According to a CBS producer, Hartman’s story is “about a little girl who left an anonymous note on a stranger’s car” after her school bus drove away after it hit his car.

CBS is getting the girl and the driver together so he can thank her.

Kirst’s Nov. 22 column focused on Andrew Sipowicz, a pitcher on the Canisius College baseball team, who put up a tweet about the child’s note being left on the windshield of his red Mustang. It quickly received more than 1.2 million likes.

Wrote Kirst: “Because of that note, Sipowicz called First Student – the company that operates the bus – and received a guarantee the damage will be covered. The child identified herself only as a sixth grader at Houghton Academy. She added a drawing of the school bus, featuring a driver with a cryptic expression and not-so-happy children in the windows, including one kid with that classic O-shaped mouth.”

Hartman’s report is scheduled to be carried on “The CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor” on Friday. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

