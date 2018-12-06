SLAWEK, Joseph

SLAWEK - Joseph December 5, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude (nee Stachowiak) Slawek; dear father of Jerome (Mary), Gary (Patty) Slawek, Suzanne Hart; dear grandfather of Timothy (Carolynn), Michael (Liz) and Deborah; also survived by great- grandchildren; brother of the late Frances (Edward) Szczebiak, Helen (late Conrad) Piechowiak, Frank (late Gloria) Slawek, John (late Dorothy), Mary, Rose Bulakowski, Antonia (late Thomas) Rudnicki; brother-in-law of late Hank (late Mildred) Kisinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral home Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday from 2-4 and 6:30-8:30 PM. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 10 am, at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, please assemble at church. Mr Slawek was a WW II Marine Veteran, retiree of 35 years as foreman of Ford Motor Company.