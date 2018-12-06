SKILLICORN, John C., III

SKILLICORN - John C., Iii Of Williamsville, NY. December 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Chong-Nan (Yi) Skillicorn; dearest father of Sylvia A. (Thomas) Brooks, Caroline M. (Joseph) Wagner, and the late John C. Skillicorn, IV; grandfather of Joshua, Cameron, and Joseph; brother of Thomas Skillicorn. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY, Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 3 PM. Mr. Skillicorn was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Retired Captain after 20 years of service. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com