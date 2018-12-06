RUSSELL, Robert T., Sr.

RUSSELL - Robert T., Sr. November 30, 2018 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Evelyn A. Russell (nee Greene); loving father of Wayne (Barbara) Russell of Atlanta, GA and Judge Robert T. (Bonnie) Russell, Jr., of Buffalo, NY; proud grandfather of Montez, Andre, Elena (Raymour); and loving great-grandfather of Wayne, Isabelle, Jazmine, Briseis, and Xander. Robert, Sr. will also be missed by his blended family; his children, Darrell, David, Karen and Mark (Rachel); 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Robert, Sr. was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army. Visitation will be held Friday, from 12-7 PM, family present from 5-7 PM, at Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes, 2528 Bailey Ave. Family will receive friends Saturday, at 11 AM, at Mt. Zion Church of God-Holiness, 32 Oakgrove Ave. Funeral to follow at 12 noon. Interment held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. Condolences at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com