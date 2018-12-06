Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 6, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Steven Wright, born on this date in 1955, “I’ve been getting into astronomy, so I installed a skylight. The people who live above me are furious.”

FIND A GIFT – The Friends of the Library in Niagara Falls will hold a sale of “giftable” books from Saturday to Jan. 2 in the Earl W. Brydges Library, 1425 Main St., Niagara Falls. They report that all books are in excellent condition. There also will be free gift wrapping Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara High School, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda, will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Proceeds will support the senior prom. For more info and vendor applications, call Karen Torrie at 695-2600, ext. 301, or email ktorrie@cardinalohara.com.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., will hold its 10th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with 20 juried local artisans and crafters. Admission is free. For more info, see the church’s Facebook page.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., will offer a Christkindlmarkt from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring vendors with a variety of art and craft items. For more info, visit holytrinitybuffalo.org.

FIRST TIME – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West, off Main Street, will introduce its new monthly story hour for children and families at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a program on Kwanzaa and other year-end festivities. There also will be snacks and crafts.

Designed for youngsters aged 3 to 9 and their caregivers, Story Hour is free, but does not include admission to the Heritage Center. For more info, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.

HOLIDAY HARMONY – The three ABC Bel Canto Choirs will be joined by members of Sigma Alpha Iota, the professional women’s music fraternity, for a program of holiday selections at 3 p.m. Sunday in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Tickets are $10, $5 for seniors and students, and $20 for a family for four. For tickets, call 440-6783 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

MARK THE DATE –Monday is the deadline for reservations for the Northtowns Christian Women’s Connection Seasonal Musical featuring Peter Pfordresher at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Jan Edgerton also will provide an inspirational message, “Finding the Joy in Christmas.” Cost is $22. Call 775-5002 or 835-1061.

