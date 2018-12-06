Pryor named chief administrative officer at Catholic Health

Catholic Health has named William B. Pryor to the newly created role of chief administrative officer.

Pryor will join Catholic Health from the Cape Fear Valley Health System in Fayetteville, N.C., where he has served as chief human resource officer for the past 10 years. The native of Washington, D.C., is expected to start his new job in early 2019.

Pryor will oversee human resources, marketing, public relations and communications.

“He has a wealth of experience in cultural and organizational development and talent management, which will be a tremendous asset as we begin to develop and implement our exciting vision for the future," said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO.

Pryor has about 30 years of administrative and human resources experience in large metropolitan hospitals and health systems, including in Ohio, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and North Carolina.

This is the first major appointment at Catholic Health since Sullivan took over as CEO earlier this year.