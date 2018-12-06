Police find a dozen stun guns, defaced pistol during Buffalo traffic stop

A Buffalo man faces weapons charges after police reported finding a dozen stun guns and a defaced handgun in his SUV.

Derrel L. Moore Jr., 40, was pulled over at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Broadway and Sherman Street, according to a city police report.

An officer reported there was a box labeled "stun gun" on the passenger seat and a box containing 11 more stun guns behind the driver's seat. Also on the floor of the backseat was a loaded, 9 mm pistol that had the serial number filed off of it, according to the report.

Moore, of Glenwood Avenue, was charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also was ticketed for not having a license plate on the front of his vehicle.