ONDAK, Phyllis J. (Snopkowski)

ONDAK - Phyllis J. (nee Snopkowski)

Of North Tonawanda, NY. Monday, December 3, 2018, at the age of 77. Wife of the late Richard Ondak; dearest mother of Tammy deCorse; loving grandmother of Faith and Andrew deCorse; dear sister of Shirley (Eugene) Pasciak, Walter (Sherry) Snopkowski, and Linda Bush; also survived by an aunt, Agnes Zelehoski, nieces, nephews, and cousins; sister-in-law of Dennis (Elsie) Ondak and the late Theresa (Bob) Cunningham. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends in Phyllis' honor will be held SUNDAY, December 9th from 3:30 to 6:30 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where a Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Phyllis' honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Buffalo Hospice.