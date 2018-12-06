Old Fort Niagara holds Castle By Candlelight fundraiser

The French Castle at Old Fort Niagara, the oldest building on the Great Lakes, will be decorated with natural greenery by the Youngstown Garden Club for the fort's annual Castle By Candlelight fundraiser, set for 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 15.

Admission is $15, and proceeds go toward the fort's educational programs, said Robert Emerson, executive director. Visitors are asked to bring a flashlight.

Although most of the 18th century-style holiday activities will be inside the castle, built in 1726, outdoor action will include the firing of a holiday salute by the fort's military re-enactors, storytelling around a fire on the parade ground, and American Indian song and dance demonstrations.