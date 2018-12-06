North Tonawanda fires athletic director; legal action expected

The North Tonawanda Board of Education voted 7-0 Wednesday night to fire Athletic Director Jeffrey Alger, effective Jan. 5, but wouldn't say why.

Superintendent Gregory J. Woytila said Thursday that he couldn't comment on personnel matters.

"Mr. Alger will go forward with his legal options," said his attorney, Stephen J. Jones, who said the issue pertains to a health problem that caused Alger, a nontenured employee, to miss some work this year.

"I'm not aware of any health issue," Woytila said.

"The district's recalcitrance and their fluid story is something they will regret," Jones said.

Alger was placed on leave from his $90,000-a-year post in September. Jones said Alger had wrestled a female athlete to the ground, but Jones said the girl tried to tackle Alger from behind. A lawyer for the student's family said the family believes the athletic director did nothing wrong and that a simple incident is being blown out of proportion.