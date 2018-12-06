N. Buffalo woman accused of pointing gun at another woman during fight

A North Buffalo woman has been charged with pointing an unregistered handgun at another woman during an argument, according to a police report.

Nicole D. Anderson, 27, was arrested at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at a home on North Park Avenue, near Taunton Place.

The victim told police Anderson pointed a gun at her and threatened her, according to the report.

Police recovered a .38-caliber handgun from a bedroom closet. Anderson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.