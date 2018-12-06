Deaths Death Notices
NEWLAND, Samantha J. "Sam" (Shaw)
Age 51, of Chaffee, NY, died December 4, 2018. Friends may call Friday, December 7, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Department, P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030 or to the Erie County SPCA, 205 Ensminger Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
