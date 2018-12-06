My View: Pleasing other people is a full-time job

By Lynn Lombard

Hi, my name is Lynn, and I’m a people pleaser.

I am admitting this to all my family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances alike, so that when I finally make the transition from wanting to make everyone else happy to, well, not making everyone else happy, they won’t be surprised.

You see, being a people pleaser is a stressor for me, and since I’ve been on a journey the last few years to take unnecessary stress out of my life, it’s now time to work on ridding myself of worrying about other people’s opinions.

Any other year, I would say, “Good thing the New Year is coming. New year, new me!” But not this time. A few months ago, I read a self-help book called “Girl, Wash Your Face!,” by Rachel Hollis. It was our book club pick for October, and the description on the back of the book was calling out to me.

Not only did I learn a great deal about myself while reading it, I simultaneously stumbled into the “Last 90 Days,” a group challenge that the author and her husband formed. The basis of the “Last 90 Days” is to challenge yourself to be a better you in the last three months of the year with as much enthusiasm as you do when the new year hits and you make resolutions that are often broken 30 days later.

Each week, Rachel and her husband focus on a particular area of daily struggles to help motivate their listeners. One week their attention was on fear, another week they emphasized comparing yourself to others. All of their topics resonate with me, but this one, “other people’s opinions,” was eye-opening.

“If you feel uncomfortable when someone is angry at you, you might be a people pleaser.” I wrote down their list of 10 things. And while I didn’t put a check mark next to all 10, I found myself nodding my head to more than half.

“What other people think about you is none of your business!” I heard Rachel’s voice chanting in the back of my mind. I believe that statement in the very core of my being. But to be completely honest, I’ve let other people’s (unkind) opinions fester inside of me like a sliver. They have caused me pain and discomfort, and I just want them gone.

I’m not sure why I care so much. But I yearn to be that person who can shrug their shoulders and say “whatever” – the person who, instead of letting the views of others have any impact in their daily life, chooses to walk away from the nonsense.

I am so thankful for all the genuinely good people in my life, and I am blessed to say I have many. But I think somewhere in the midst of befriending so many of them, I lost a little bit of myself trying to keep everyone happy.

And I’m tired, friends. I’m so tired because, frankly, pleasing everybody is a full-time job, and I already have one of those.

Suddenly, it’s so clear: I want out of this people pleasing quest. So, while I am gearing up for the new year, I have already put my resolutions into action.

Because why wait? I don’t need a Monday or a Jan. 1 to be a better, happier me. I began on Oct. 1, and I don’t plan to stop after 90 days. In fact, I never plan to stop. Life is too short to not want to be a better version of myself.

And if that doesn’t please someone, so be it. I’m choosing to be OK with that.

Lynn Lombard, of Akron, is a believer in the saying that “what other people think about you is none of your business.”