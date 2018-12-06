Muzzleloading season offers special opportunities for big game hunters

As the big game season in the Southern Zone slowly winds down, the final hunts of the year will take place Dec. 10-18 when muzzleloaders, crossbows and other archery equipment are given the last nine days to pursue whitetail deer and black bear. Muzzleloaders, which can also be used during the regular season if a hunter so desires, combine a little bit of both the old and the new as men and women take to the woods like the pioneers did hundreds of years ago.

However, a few more sophisticated options are now available to help make things a bit easier. According to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, “a muzzleloader is a firearm loaded through the muzzle with a minimum bore of .44 inches and shooting a single projectile. Scopes or fiber-optic sights may be used at any time. You must possess a New York State pistol permit to hunt with a muzzleloading pistol. Hunters must possess a muzzleloader privilege (license) in addition to a big game hunting license to be able to hunt the special muzzleloader season.”

The options are many when it comes to how you want to pursue your outdoor passion relative to muzzleloaders. For example, Dave Lavery of Middleport is into living the pioneer life bigtime. “As a living history buff, we have three or four generations of family who have been involved with reenactments and rendezvous outings in places like Fort Niagara,” reflects Lavery, a hunter safety education instructor who also helped put together the Muzzleloader Program for the 4-H Shooting Sports Program for the state.

“I’ve hunting with a muzzleloader for 45 years,” he continued. “They are inexpensive to shoot. I can go to a range and shoot for hours for under $20. My current smoke pole is a .45 caliber flintlock Kentucky long rifle that I put together with a kit a bought. I also purchased many of the components online such as the barrel that I hand-picked for a specific purpose. I shoot a round patched ball.”

When asked for tips on the coming opener, the first words out of his mouth were “keep the powder dry.” In other words, be prepared for the weather. First and foremost, don’t let your black powder get damp. Lavery recommends some kind of a leather cover to help protect the breech area, especially if you are using a more traditional flintlock or caplock muzzleloader. You can also use something like a balloon over the muzzle when traveling to your hunting spot. Remove the balloon when you arrive.

“Keep your gun some place cool, not inside a warm house,” says Lavery. “You don’t want any condensation inside the gun. The barrels will sweat if you are in the cold and come into a warm environment. You can leave your gun loaded with a bullet and black powder charge just as long as the primer is not in place. In fact, you can even transport it in your car that way.”

For getting started, Lavery offered a wealth of information. Probably the best recommendation is to join a club and there isn’t a better one locally than the Alabama Hunt Club (www.alabamahuntclub.com) located on Lewiston Road in Alabama, Genesee County. The club is a charter member of the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association (www.nmlra.org). Established in 1946, the Alabama club offers a 400-foot covered firing range and a monthly shoot and meeting the first Sunday of the month starting at 9 a.m. If you need help with anything, there are plenty of helpful members in a very friendly atmosphere.

“Some of the new in-line guns offer a complete package of information with gun and scope,” says Lavery. “It’s amazing how well they shoot right out of the box. CVA, Thompson-Contender, Traditions are all companies that come to mind that have great starter set-ups for the beginner.”

Dale Dunkelberger of Lockport is also into the muzzleloader hunting scene but he prefers simplicity over the more traditional type of firearms. “I used to have three different kinds of guns, but now I just have my Thompson-Center Encore break action in-line muzzleloader,” says Dunkelberger. “It’s easier to maintain and clean.”

As far as why he was attracted to the sport, he noted that it was another way to extend his hunting season. “It’s a way to help make up for any bad weather you may have had during the regular season, too,” said Dunkelberger. “A muzzleloader is just another very effective management tool for hunters to use. I shoot a .50 caliber for deer and it’s perfect for putting some more venison in the freezer at the end of the season. I honestly don’t hunt any differently with my muzzleloader than I do with a shotgun or rifle. They are awesome to hunt with.”

Dunkelberger is also a master hunter safety education instructor and includes muzzleloader information in each of his classes as far as how to properly load them, what the rules are for muzzleloaders as far as New York is concerned, and other safe gun handling information that applies to all firearms.

Of course, there are some do’s and don’ts that beginners should be aware of. Lavery points out that smokeless powder should not be used in any muzzleloader. You should be using black powder or a black powder substitute.

“Make sure you have a consistent loading procedure,” insists Dunkelberger. “Make sure you do things the exact same way each time to make sure you are shooting as accurately as possible. It’s all part of being a responsible hunter.”

The bottom line is that muzzleloader hunting is a great late season option. Once you get into it, though, it could become habit-forming. Some hunters use their muzzleloader throughout the regular season, too. They are supremely accurately when loaded consistently and outfitted with the premium accessories. And don’t forget to practice prior to the start of the season.