MUMM, Loraine L. (Lehner)

December 4, 2018, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Jerome F. Mumm; loving mother of Arlene Mumm, Paula (David Krause) Mumm, Theresa (Gary) Schweigert, David (Rosemary) Mumm and Marycarol Wright; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and nine great-granchildren; dear sister of the late Robert (late Irene) and William (late Jean) Lehner; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. Paul Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.