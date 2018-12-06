MOSHER, Patricia Mary (Nordblum)

77, of Cattaraugus, passed away peacefully with family, on November 27, 2018. Patricia was born on June 29, 1941, to Frank Henry Nordblum and Theresa Bernadette Boniface in Lackawanna, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard L. Mosher; son Gary Thomas Tucholski, Jr.; sister Dolores Kelly; and lifelong friend Dorothy (Dot) Frentz. She is survived by her daughters: Jacqueline (Robert) Ellis, Barbara (Gregory) Hallett, Laura Bradley and Rachel Mosher, sister Francis Hockwader; and brother James (Gertie) Nordblum. She was the grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be remembered with a smile by many friends in both Brooksville, Florida and Cattaraugus, New York, where she resided in her retirement years. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to St. Mary's RC Church of Cattaraugus or the Cattaraugus Ambulance, in her name. A Memorial Church Service will be held December 8th at 2:00 PM at St. Mary's RC Church in Cattaraugus. Arrangements entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home, Cattaraugus, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com