MONCKTON, Harold

Monckton - Harold December 5, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Hansen); devoted father of David, Jennilyn, Bonnie (Dennis) Epolito, Bruce, and late Brett Monckton; cherished grandfather of Dawn (Bill) Cronmiller, Steven Monckton, Leslie Monckton, Dennis Epolito, and Alec Monckton; loving brother of Betty Domin and late Richard (late Mary) Monckton; also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 12 Noon - 4:30 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where funeral services will immediately follow at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake View Fire Co. or Camp Good Days. Please leave online donations and condolences at: www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.