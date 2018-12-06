MILLER, Evelyn M. (Green)

MILLER - Evelyn M. (nee Green)

November 30, 2018, age 87; beloved wife of the late James Miller Jr.; loving mother of James E. (Clementine), Glenn, Vincent, Richard (Kimberly), Kimberly (Vernon) Beaty and Jon; cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Icie Green, Geraldine (Melvin) Wilson, Ruth Ann Bell; and predeceased by six brothers and five sisters; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14211, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com