McMANUS, Suzanne M. (Hens)

McMANUS - Suzanne M. (nee Hens)

November 21, 2018 at the age of 79. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, December 8th at 11 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.