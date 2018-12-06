Share this article

Man arraigned on second-degree strangulation charge

A Genesee County man was arraigned Thursday on a second-degree strangulation charge stemming from an alleged incident that took place on Sept. 17 in Stafford, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Jesus F. Marcario Ixcolin, 26, was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and held, with no bail, in the Genesee County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

Marcario Ixcolin is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Stafford Town Court, according to the Sheriff's Office.

