Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been named the Bills' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented to an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

The 32 team nominees are now in contention for the national honor that will be presented during the NFL Honors event on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl.

A $500,000 donation will be made in the winner's name to Character Playbook, the NFL and United Way's digital character education program. An additional $250,000 will be donated to a charity of the winner's choice. The other 31 nominees will have a $50,000 donation made in their names to Character Playbook and a donation of up to $50,000 to their charities of choice.

"For his continuous work on and off the field, we couldn’t be more proud to name Lorenzo Alexander as the Buffalo Bills 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year," the Bills tweeted.

Alexander has done numerous events in Western New York through his ACES Foundation and has been a strong presence as a mentor to the South Park High football program.

"Without a doubt he is the most giving and thoughtful man I’ve ever met. I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s done for us as a program and a school," South Park coach Tim Delaney said.

Former Bills teammate Eric Wood said on Twitter, "Congrats to @ onemangang97 on being the Walter Payton MOY nominee for the Bills this year! Extremely deserving of this. Grateful I got to play with and learn from this dude."

Here is the full list of nominees: