Share this article

print logo
Buffalo Bills lineback Lorenzo Alexander sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year

| Published | Updated

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been named the Bills' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented to an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

The 32 team nominees are now in contention for the national honor that will be presented during the NFL Honors event on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl.

A $500,000 donation will be made in the winner's name to Character Playbook, the NFL and United Way's digital character education program. An additional $250,000 will be donated to a charity of the winner's choice. The other 31 nominees will have a $50,000 donation made in their names to Character Playbook and a donation of up to $50,000 to their charities of choice.

"For his continuous work on and off the field, we couldn’t be more proud to name Lorenzo Alexander as the Buffalo Bills 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year," the Bills tweeted.

Alexander has done numerous events in Western New York through his ACES Foundation and has been a strong presence as a mentor to the South Park High football program.

"Without a doubt he is the most giving and thoughtful man I’ve ever met. I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s done for us as a program and a school," South Park coach Tim Delaney said.

Former Bills teammate Eric Wood said on Twitter, "Congrats to on being the Walter Payton MOY nominee for the Bills this year! Extremely deserving of this. Grateful I got to play with and learn from this dude."

Here is the full list of nominees:

TEAM NOMINEE
Arizona Cardinals Antoine Bethea
Atlanta Falcons Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens Brandon Carr
Buffalo Bills Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears Trey Burton
Cincinnati Bengals Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland Browns Christian Kirksey
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos Von Miller
Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers Kenny Clark
Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus
Indianapolis Colts Jabaal Sheard
Jacksonville Jaguars Blake Bortles
Kansas City Chiefs Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers Corey Liuget
Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram
New York Giants Michael Thomas
New York Jets Kelvin Beachum
Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch
Philadelphia Eagles Chris Long
Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins Vernon Davis

One-on-One Coverage: Lorenzo Alexander on uncertain future with Bills, NFL longevity

Story topics:

There are no comments - be the first to comment