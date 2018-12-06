LLOYD, Willie Mae (Redmond)

Entered into rest December 3, 2018. Loving wife of the late Ferdinand Lloyd; dearest mother of Debbie Denise and Gwendolyn Faye Lloyd; grandmother of Kenneth (Monique) Baker, Jr.; great-grandmother of Harmoni Michelle and Melodi Faye Baker; sister of Willie (Cheryl) Redmond and Lee Redmond; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 8, 2018, 10 AM - 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Rev. Michael Chapman officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com