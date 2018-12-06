Letter: Will party campaign funds sway new assemblywoman?

I’m dismayed to see the final campaign finance reports that show Assemblywoman-elect Karen McMahon spent a total of $548,832.40 toward her victory on Election Day. It is even more concerning that the report shows $465,460 of that money came from the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee. Those funds are controlled and doled out by the Speaker of the Assembly and his New York City-dominated colleagues. This raises some very troubling questions about the independence of McMahon and her ability to represent the interests of her constituents.

Why would the Assembly Speaker want to spend almost half a million dollars on an Assembly seat that has no bearing on the balance of power in the chamber? Assembly Democrats already dominate the house with more than a 2 to 1 majority. Why would New York City special interests care so much about an Assembly seat in Amherst and Pendleton? What was promised in exchange for that much financial support?

We’ll see soon enough when McMahon starts casting her votes. No doubt her first vote will be to re-elect Bronx Assemblyman Carl Heastie as Speaker. She owes him her victory. But it will be even more interesting to see if she continues to vote with the Speaker or if she will be independent as she claims.

With that much money being spent, my bet is that she’ll be voting right in line with Heastie and his New York City interests.

Dolores Sapienza

Williamsville