Letter: Region needs to expand the voting franchise

Having just moved to Buffalo from North Carolina to be closer to family, the recent election made it clear that we as a city and state could learn from other states and work to expand the voting franchise to as many of our citizens as possible.

After registering people to vote when they obtain their drivers licenses, we should start with a week or two of early voting, making it easier for voters to get to the polls, although I have to say our polling place on Linwood Avenue was efficient, and handicapped accessible (in North Carolina we even had drive-up voting for handicapped individuals).

The myth of large-scale voter fraud could be addressed by following Oregon’s lead in mail-in voting. Ballots are only mailed to registered voters there and returned to designated drop-in boxes around the city, or mailed back to election headquarters.

Tom Holub

Buffalo