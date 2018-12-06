Letter: Racist campaign ad stains Bush’s legacy

Let’s not romanticize President George H.W. Bush. He chose to air the “Willie Horton” ad, inflaming racist sentiments, in order to win the presidency. Anyone encouraging Americans to be more racist is not a sweet, gentle, lovable, respectable person, as all the comments coming out after his death maintain.

Rather, he was a racist himself by intentionally sustaining racism in our society. I have no idea whether he held personal prejudice against people of color, but if he didn’t, that is no excuse for making America more racist.

Stephen Hart

Buffalo