Letter: Immigrant’s story was full of inspiration

It warmed my heart to read Sean Kirst’s commentary on the front page of the Nov. 22 Buffalo News. How blessed he is to know someone with first-hand knowledge and experience and is willing to share his story with him.

Murjan Issa must have had great faith and perseverance to endure the difficulties that arose before him at every turn.

Congratulations to his wife, Musa, to their four children, his parents and his younger sister Weliya for their ability to strive to overcome the struggles they have had to endure, the hardships they all had to bear and the prolonged stress they were under – it is a wonder they survived.

Thank you for giving us readers an opportunity to share a portion of what has happened and continues to happen to our fellow man.

Suzanne Roth Vorburger

Getzville