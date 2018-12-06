Letter: Brick-and-mortar shopping turns into a marathon

My wife and I went pre-holiday shopping. Although we have shopped online, we decided to have the experience of going to stores, enjoying the decorations and stopping for a hot chocolate sitting by a fireplace at a local restaurant afterward.

Well, we never got to the restaurant.

Why? Because we spent a majority of time standing in lines at various checkouts.

I understand the business of the season. However, I noticed that every store was understaffed at its most crucial times.

The stores were not mom-and-pops. They were national chain, big box stores.

Store 1: Line to the door, six cashier stations with one cashier working. Time in line: 45 minutes.

Store 2: Long line. 14 cashier stations. Three cashiers working. Time in line: 30 minutes.

Store 3: Another long line, 11 stations, 1 cashier. By this time, I lightly voiced my frustration, noting that I realized it wasn’t her fault and she was working as fast as possible. She suggested I shop online.

No more time to shop. Had to feed the dog. Finished my Christmas list onine with free delivery on my couch enjoying my hot chocolate.

Lesson learned.

Tom Oliver

Buffalo