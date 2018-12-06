Letter: Bill harnesses economy to fight climate change

I appreciated Don Paul’s assessment of the recent release of the Fourth National IPCC Climate Report

We are now experiencing the events predicted in prior reports; they will increase in frequency and severity without action on a scale never undertaken in history. These facts are blind to politics.

Massive demonstrations across the country show overwhelming support for dramatic action to meet this looming threat. But we are not reduced to begging our government in the streets to care for the planet. We can demand legislation that eliminates fossil fuel dependence, minimizes disruption and personal hardship and maximizes innovation and job creation.

A window of opportunity recently opened with the introduction of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bipartisan bill requires an annually rising fee to be collected on carbon at its source and the money collected, all of it, to be redistributed equally to all Americans. This elegant solution is revenue neutral, drives job growth and protects citizens from rising energy prices, actually improving the bottom line for a majority of American households.

This bill is a flag in the ground declaring we will not be at the mercy of ever-increasing disasters and disruption, that we will take control of our future and once again be the world leader for progress and innovation. Let’s mobilize the colossal force of the U.S. market economy to drive solutions to the greatest threat of our age.

Eden Dedrick

East Aurora