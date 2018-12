LEARY, Elijah C.

LEARY - Elijah C. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 28, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Word of Life Community Church, 760 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday, from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.