LATTANZIO, Guy

LATTANZIO - Guy Age 64, of North Tonawanda. December 3, 2018, in Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a long battle with Leukemia. Guy emigrated from Italy in 1966. He built a successful, 48 year long, career in the construction industry. He was an avid soccer and Buffalo Bills fan. Above all, he loved and cherished his family. Beloved husband of Cathleen (nee Dean) Lattanzio; dear father of Shawn Lattanzio, Jamie Lattanzio, Thomas (Caitlin) Lattanzio and Jonathan (fiance;e Jessica) Lattanzio; grandfather of three grandchildren; loving son of Maria Lattanzio and the late Attilio Lattanzio; brother of Carlo (Pauline) Lattanzio, Lucia Lattanzio (fiance; Edmond), Anna Donatelli, and Nino (Suzana) Lattanzio; uncle of several nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Friday, from 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held from the funeral home on Saturday at 10 AM. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.