KOLETAR, Frank J.

Koletar - Frank Of Irving, NY and Hudson, FL, December 5, 2018. Beloved husband of

Joanna (nee Sikora) Koletar; loving father Lynne Marie (Ed) Kowalski, David (Cat) Koletar, Dawn Friend, Lisa Diebold, and Melissa (Scott) Duquin; cherished grandfather of Kelsey (Adam), Erin, Dominick, Emily, Sarah, and Nate; adored great-grandfather of Ella, Brayden, and Brody; dearest brother of Cindy (Michael) Kelly, and the late Irene (John) Hursey, Elizabeth, and Helene Koletar; best friend to Harry (Janice) Sugg and Izzy (Ann) Rapasadi; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the

(Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) and where closing prayers will follow at 8 PM. Frank was a retired bricklayer, longtime 56 year member of the BAC Local #3, and an instructor with the International Masonry Institute. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to Chautauqua Area Habitat for Humanity, 2 Academy St., Mayville, NY 14757 (716-863-4475 or 716-934-9543). Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.