KIPFER - Janet S. Of Lockport, December 5, 2018. Wife of the late James L. Kipfer; mother of James (Carrie) Kipfer, Kenneth (Theresa) Kipfer, David (Cindi Owens) Kipfer; grandmother of Michael (Elizabeth) Mulligan, Kathleen Kipfer, Steven Kipfer, Ashley Newman and Jamie Kipfer; great-grandmother of Isabella Mulligan; sister of Judith (Daniel) King and late Jacob Schaber; dear friend of Nancy Edmister; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, December 7, from 6-9 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10 AM. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara County SPCA or Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.