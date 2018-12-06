KeyBank promotes corporate responsibility officer

Catherine Braniecki played an essential role in developing and rolling out KeyBank's national community benefits plan, which has generated more than $290 million in investment in Western New York since launching in early 2017.

Braniecki, Key's Northeast regional corporate responsibility officer, will retire Dec. 31. Kawanza Humphrey, who is Key's corporate responsibility officer for Rochester and Central New York, will add Buffalo to her duties as she is promoted to regional corporate responsibility officer.

Key launched its five-year, $16.5 billion community benefits plan in conjunction with its acquisition of First Niagara Bank, but the plan touches all markets where Key operates. Braniecki was recently involved in the selection of a site for a new East Side branch, at 756 E. Delavan Ave., that is set to open next spring.

Braniecki has been with Key since 1994 and cited working on the Key-First Niagara merger as a career highlight. Humphrey is based in Buffalo. She joined Key in 2012 and became part of the bank's corporate responsibility team in 2017.

"I will continue to focus on the execution of the community benefits plan," Humphrey said.