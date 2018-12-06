KELM, Michael Allen

KELM - Michael Allen December 3, 2018. Suddenly at age 63. Beloved son of Gloria (late John) Paluszak and the late Bernard Kelm; loving father of Austin and Alexandra "Ali" Kelm; dear brother of Dennis (Dina) Kelm, the late Virginia and Gary Kelm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Michael owned and operated Michael Allen Salon in Cheektowaga for many years. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-3 pm at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where services will follow at 3 pm.