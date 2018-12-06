Justin Timberlake reschedules KeyBank Center show – again

Justin Timberlake is tearin' up Buffalo hearts again.

The pop superstar has canceled the rest of the December dates on his tour, which includes the Dec. 19 show at KeyBank Center. The concert was originally scheduled for Oct. 28. On Thursday morning, Timberlake announced the rescheduled show for April 6.

He posted a message to fans on Instagram late Wednesday explaining his ongoing issues with bruised vocal cords:

"Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I'm really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding – I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates."