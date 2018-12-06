JOSEPH, Eileen L. (Harrington)

JOSEPH - Eileen L.

(nee Harrington)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest on December 4, 2018; beloved wife of the late William A. Joseph; devoted mother of Kathleen (Michael) Little, William (Debra) Joseph, Steven (Evelyn) Joseph, Theresa (Richard) Koeppel, George (Julie) Joseph and John (Wendy) Joseph; cherished grandmother of 17, adored great-grandmother of 23 and two on the way, fond great-great-grandmother of three; daughter of the late Maurice and Rose Harrington; dear sister of Wilma, Joyce and the late Robert, Margorie, Edward, Norma, Maurice, Sally, Judith and Diane; also survived by several relatives, friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday, from 1-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII (formerly St. William's Church), Harlem Rd. at Arcade St., West Seneca, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com (No visitation Sunday).