JOHNSON, Mary Lou "Mickey"

Tonawanda; entered into rest December 4, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Asta (nee Johnson) Merrick; beloved extended family to Martin Fraser, Lisa Fraser, Felisia Paciorkowski, Jack (Dawn) Davis and family, Garrett Davis, Christopher Davis, Traci Terlecky and family, Greg (Maggi) Shaffer and family and Scott O'Connor. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Friday, at 1:30 PM. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.