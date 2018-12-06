Holiday Valley: 'Stop using anti-winter language'

Earlier this week, animal-rights activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) suggested on social media that it was high time our language evolved.

Don't beat dead horses. Don't bring home the bacon. And – whether they're the 17th best basketball team in the country or not – never take bulls by the horns.

A local ski resort, which relies on a wintry winter as a business model, has taken PETA's stance a step farther:

Don't talk bad about snow or winter.

Holiday Valley tweeted a few suggestions Thursday:

"I love winter," was probably not at the top of the list of commuters' language on their way to work today when heavy lake-effect snow blitzed metro Buffalo and the Northtowns.

It's expected to return the favor to the metro area and the Southtowns this afternoon, National Weather Service forecasters say.