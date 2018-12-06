HEVLAND, William J.

HEVLAND - William J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 4, 2018. Devoted father of Anthony (Lauren) Hevland; adored grand-father of Louis and Leonardo; loving son of Nancy (nee Doster) and the late Donald R. Hevland; dear brother of Donald W. (Alicia Beauchamp) Hevland; former spouse and cherished friend of Francesca Capodicasa; fond uncle of Samantha, Shauna, Kyle, Dominic, and Dylan; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com