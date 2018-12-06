Hens-Loretto, Patrica (Joslyn)

December 5, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of Michael C. Loretto and late Timothy B. Hens; devoted mother of Timothy (Eve) Hens, Christy (David Simoncelli) Widman, and Andrew Hens; loving step-mother of Jennifer (Steve) O'Brien and Amanda (Jeremy) Loretto; cherished grandmother of Erin, Billie, Grant, Nicholas, Grace, Melanie, and Hailey; daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Joslyn; loving sister of Robert (Carol) Joslyn, Kathleen (late Kenneth) Hammond, Richard (Kathleen) Joslyn, Mary (Bob) Van Wey, and Maureen (James) Jablonski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Friday from 2-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the St. Francis High School Chapel. Please assemble at the High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Mercy Flight. Please make online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.