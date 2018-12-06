GRONACHAN, James P.

Of West Seneca, on December 1, 2018. Beloved baby boy of Patrick and Corrine; loved brother of Victoria; also very much loved by his grandparents and many friends. Friends will be received Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919, where a service will be held at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com