GREASER-DEWITT, Patricia

GREASER-DEWITT - Patricia 57, of Niagara Falls, passed away peacefully alongside family and friends on December 2, 2018. She is survived by her husband Stephen; and her three children, Andrew, Brianna, and Lauren. Patricia was also survived by her eight siblings. Patricia worked as an RN at Buffalo General for over thirty years.The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, December 8 from 1-4 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), where a Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Niagara County SPCA and the American Heart and Lung Association. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com to view her full obituary and for online condolences.