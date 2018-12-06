Grand Island man avoids jail for choking girlfriend outside Lewiston bar

A veteran of combat in Afghanistan was assigned to Niagara County Veterans Court Thursday as a condition of probation for choking his girlfriend outside a Lewiston bar March 21.

Eric A. Krupczyk, 30, of Riverdale Drive, Grand Island, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree strangulation. The attack was recorded on surveillance video at the Brickyard on Center Street, Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baerhe said.

"He was deployed in Afghanistan and came back a total different person," defense attorney Herbert L. Greenman said, adding that Krupczyk needs treatment for drug and alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Sara Sheldon said a two-year Veterans Court program can provide that treatment. The victim broke up with Krupczyk, who has been in jail since the assault